Britain gives go-ahead for the U.S. extradition of Autonomy founder Lynch

A London court ruled in July that Lynch could be extradited, and this week a bid in court to delay the ruling failed. He can apply to the High Court for permission to appeal. "On 28 January, following consideration by the courts, the extradition of Dr Michael Lynch to the US was ordered," a Home Office spokesperson said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2022 03:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 03:38 IST
Britain's interior ministry on Friday said it gave the go-ahead for the extradition of tech tycoon Mike Lynch to the United States to face charges including securities fraud related to the $11 billion deal to sell his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard. A London court ruled in July that Lynch could be extradited, and this week a bid in court to delay the ruling failed. He can apply to the High Court for permission to appeal.

"On 28 January, following consideration by the courts, the extradition of Dr Michael Lynch to the US was ordered," a Home Office spokesperson said.

