Sonu Dariyapur gang member nabbed from north Delhi

Kuldeep alias Aslam, a resident of Pooth Khurd, was arrested based on a tip-off, they said, adding he was wanted in two cases of robbery and theft registered at the Bawana police station.

A 22-year-old member of the infamous Sonu Dariyapur gang was arrested from north Delhi's Bawana after a brief exchange of fire with police, which left him injured, officials said on Saturday. Kuldeep alias Aslam, a resident of Pooth Khurd, was arrested based on a tip-off, they said, adding he was wanted in two cases of robbery and theft registered at the Bawana police station. The police said a country-made pistol, a live and an empty cartridge and a motorcycle, allegedly robbed, were recovered from his possession.

A senior police officer said that based on the secret information a trap was laid in Bawana Sector-3 where the accused was intercepted on his motorcycle.

As he saw the police, he fired a bullet which was retaliated by the forces with five rounds of fire before he was nabbed, the official said.

Kuldeep has received a bullet injury in his leg and his condition is stated to be out of danger, the officer said. Kuldeep was previously involved in nine other cases and currently working on the direction of the Sonu Daryipur gang, facilitating it with stolen bikes, arms etc, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

