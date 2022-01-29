Husband held for killing wife in J&K's Ramban
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested for killing his 23-year-old wife and trying to mislead the investigators by projecting the murder as suicide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.
Nishu Devi, a resident of Pasyal Dharalta village of Batote, was found hanging at her house on January 23 and inquest proceedings were initiated to ascertain the actual cause of the death, a police spokesperson said.
He said the postmortem of the deceased was conducted at district hospital Ramban and the body handed over to legal heirs for last rites.
During the course of inquiry, parents of the deceased alleged that their daughter was murdered by her husband and his family as they had been torturing and harassing her, the spokesperson said.
Pawan Kumar, husband of the deceased, was detained and questioned. He confessed to killing his wife by strangulating her and later hung her body to pass it as a case of suicide to mislead the police, he said.
The officials said the accused was arrested and booked for murder besides attempting to bribe a public servant to escape punishment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramban
- Nishu Devi
- Jammu
- Batote
- Pasyal Dharalta
- Kashmir
- Pawan Kumar
ALSO READ
J-K highway to reopen for one-way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Saturday
Pakistan wants improved ties with India but unresolved Jammu & Kashmir dispute stymies relations: says new security policy
PAGD postpones Jan 15 meeting in Jammu due to spike in Covid cases
Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu; repatriated within six hours
Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu