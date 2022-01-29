Left Menu

Man rapes 18-year-old, circulates obscene video on social media

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 29-01-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 16:51 IST
Man rapes 18-year-old, circulates obscene video on social media
A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman and sharing her obscene video on social media, police said on Saturday.

The alleged rape took place in a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district a few months ago, police said, adding the 22-year-old accused had befriended the survivor on a social media site.

The youth, who belongs to a village under Chabbewal police station limits, had also recorded an obscene video of the woman and made it viral on social media a few days ago, said Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Harprem Singh.

He said the accused, Vishal Chaudhary, was arrested on Saturday under relevant provisions of the law and further investigations were on.

The SHO said Chaudhary called the young woman to his house last year on some pretext and allegedly offered her a soft-drink laced with an intoxicant.

As soon as she consumed it, she became unconscious and the accused allegedly raped her and recorded her obscene video.

''Later, Chaudhary started blackmailing her and threatened to make the video viral. When the woman refused to meet his demands, the accused allegedly circulated her video on social media after which the police complaint was lodged,'' SHO Singh said.

