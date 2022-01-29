Left Menu

Two labourers die after being electrocuted in Gurugram

Further action will be taken based on the statement of the family members of the deceased, said Inspector Naresh Kumar, the Station House Officer SHO of IMT Manesar police station.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-01-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 19:18 IST
Two labourers died and one other suffered serious burns after being electrocuted while they were doing some renovation work and painting the external walls of a private company building in this district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am in Sector 8 of IMT Manesar area allegedly when one of them pulled the stair shuttering and it came in contact with an 11,000-volt power cable, they said.

A police team reached the spot and rushed the labourers to hospital, where Paan Singh and Lakhan Singh, natives of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, were declared brought dead, while Bharat Kumar, who originally hails from Bihar, is being treated for the injuries. ''The bodies have been kept in mortuary and the families have been informed. Further action will be taken based on the statement of the family members of the deceased,'' said Inspector Naresh Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station.

