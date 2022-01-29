CBI forms new team to investigate Jharkhand judge murder case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday ordered to form a new team to investigate larger conspiracy in Jharkhand judge murder case. A senior CBI officer said that a new team has been constituted by CBI to look for a larger conspiracy into the murder case of judge Uttam Anand, of Dhanbad court.

The development came after recently the high court asked CBI officials to explain why suspects were subjected to two brain-mapping tests in a gap of four months and expressed unhappiness over the investigation into the case. The officer added that a chargesheet has already been filed in the case.

"The new team will take over the further investigation. On the basis of the investigation report, a supplementary charge sheet will be filed," the officer added. The investigation team formed will be headed by a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer, however, the existing team was led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank officer.

"The new team has taken over the investigation on January 22 and it will look into the case from scratch," said the officer. On July 28, 2021, judge Uttam Anand, of Dhanbad court was on a morning walk when he was murdered.

He was hit with an autorickshaw due to which he suffered severe injuries and later died during the course of treatment. Later, the case was transferred to CBI for investigation and two accused were arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)