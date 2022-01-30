Left Menu

BRIEF-North Korean Missile landed outside Japan's EEZ says Japan govt

30-01-2022
Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* JAPAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: NORTH KOREAN MISSILE LANDED OUTSIDE JAPAN'S EEZ

* JAPAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: SERIES OF NORTH KOREAN MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE U.N. RESOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

