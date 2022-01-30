BRIEF-North Korean Missile landed outside Japan's EEZ says Japan govt
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2022 05:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 05:57 IST
Jan 30 (Reuters) -
* JAPAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: NORTH KOREAN MISSILE LANDED OUTSIDE JAPAN'S EEZ
* JAPAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: SERIES OF NORTH KOREAN MISSILE LAUNCHES VIOLATE U.N. RESOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
Also Read: China delays U.S. bid to sanction North Koreans at U.N.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
