Pangolin rescued in Odisha’s Koraput district

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-01-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 12:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force of Odisha Police on Sunday rescued a pangolin and arrested two persons on charge of smuggling wildlife from the state forests, an officer said.

Based on reliable information, the STF team with the help of Koraput Forest officials raided a house in Koraput district and apprehended two persons on Sunday, the officer said.

During search, one Pangolin and other incriminating articles were recovered from their possession. The accused persons were handed over to Koraput Forest Officials for legal action at their end.

The Pangolin was handed over to Divisional Forest Officer, Koraput for safe custody. Investigation is on, police said.

Since 2020, in special drive against wildlife criminals/ poachers, the STF has seized 25 leopard skin, 13 elephant tasks, 7 deerskin, 11 live pangolin and more than 16 kg pangolin scales and arrested 57 wildlife criminals, police said.

