Miffed DMK workers block TN minister's vehicle

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-01-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 16:40 IST
A section of DMK workers on Sunday blocked the vehicle of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji alleging that he was instrumental in allocating two seats for the alliance party in the forthcoming urban civic body elections in the corporation here and neglecting the party in the process.

The DMK workers were waiting at three gates of the 750-bed KMCH Medical College and Hospital where Balaji inaugurated new medical equipment.

As the minister came out, the workers blocked his car and raised questions on allotting seats in Ward 18 and 54 to the DMK’s alliance party and damaging the prospects of the ruling party, police said.

However, Balaji, who is DMK in-charge of the district and also negotiating with alliance parties on seat allotment, left without responding to the workers.

Police removed the protesting workers and cleared the road for the minister’s convoy to go forward.

