Maha: Car-motorcycle collide; driver booked for attempt to murder, rider for extortion

An accident between a car and motorcycle in Sadar area of Nagpur resulted in the driver of the four-wheeler being booked for attempt to murder and the rider of the two-wheeler for extortion, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, the motorcycle of Sudarshan Bagde (41) was hit by a speeding car driven by Harish Chhabra, an official said.

''Chhabra tried to flee from the spot, in the process making an attempt to crush Bagde under the wheels of his car. However, Bagde caught hold of him and demanded Rs 50,000 as medical expenses,'' he said.

Chhabra has been booked for attempt to murder and rash driving, while Bagde has been charged with extortion, he said.

