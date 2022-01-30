Left Menu

Low-intensity blast rocks Shillong's commercial hub, 1 suspect identified

A low-intensity blast rocked Shillongs busy Khydailad area on Sunday evening, police said.No one was injured in the blast that happened around 6.30 pm in the commercial hub of the state, they said.A large number of casualties could have happened if it was a working day, police said.Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said it was an attempt to disrupt peace in Meghalaya.Strongly condemn the blast at Police Bazar, Shillong this evening.

A low-intensity blast rocked Shillong's busy Khydailad area on Sunday evening, police said.

No one was injured in the blast that happened around 6.30 pm in the commercial hub of the state, they said.

A large number of casualties could have happened if it was a working day, police said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said it was an attempt to disrupt peace in Meghalaya.

''Strongly condemn the blast at Police Bazar, Shillong this evening. An attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act. Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the State.'' State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said a person suspected to be behind the blast was identified.

''Suspect have (sic) been identified and investigation is on and I am sure that the Police will be able to nab all the people involved. Strongly condemn this act & assured that peace will be maintained at all cost,'' he said in a statement. The front portions of a mobile store and a wine shop were damaged due to the blast, police said.

It is suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, a senior police officer told PTI.

Bomb squad personnel visited the spot and collected evidence, he said.

