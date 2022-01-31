Left Menu

Greek PM survives censure motion tabled over snowstorm

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 31-01-2022 00:57 IST
  • Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday won a confidence vote called by the main opposition over his government's handling of a snowstorm last week that stranded thousands of people on a motorway and drew public outrage.

The conservative government, which enjoys a comfortable majority in the 300-seat parliament, won with 156 votes, meeting the 151-vote threshold required.

The cold front that hit Greece on Jan 24 blanketed the country in snow, from Athens to its islands. About 3,000 cars became trapped on the capital's main ring road for hours, with authorities having to call in the army to evacuate them.

