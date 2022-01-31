Syria intercepts Israeli missile barrage targeting Damascus- state media
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-01-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 10:36 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, state media said early on Monday, citing a military source.
The source was quoted as saying that the interception resulted in some material damage. The Israeli military declined comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
