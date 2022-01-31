ASG Rupinder Singh Suri passes away
Senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Rupinder Singh Suri died here on Monday morning, family sources said.
Suri was appointed the ASG in June 2020.
He is survived by his wife Gurvinder Suri and daughters Suruchi and Simar, both advocates. Suri was designated as a senior advocate in 2009 and also served as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association.
He served as standing counsel in the Supreme Court for Punjab for about 15 years.
