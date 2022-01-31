Left Menu

Budget Session: FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:05 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament. Later, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow.

The Economic Survey will now be tabled in the Upper House. The Budget Session of the parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

