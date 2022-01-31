Left Menu

UP polls: Union minister Baghel files papers from Karhal to take on Akhilesh

Union minister S P Singh Baghel on Monday filed his nomination papers from Mainpuris Karhal Assembly constituency to take on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Baghel filed his nomination minutes after Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav submitted his papers.

Union minister S P Singh Baghel on Monday filed his nomination papers from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency to take on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Baghel (61) is the Lok Sabha MP from Agra and the Minister of State for Law and Justice in the Union government. Baghel filed his nomination minutes after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav submitted his papers. The minister is a four-time MP and was earlier a Cabinet minister in the UP government, handling Departments of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Minor Irrigation.

Karhal will go to the polls on February 20, the third of the seven-phase Assembly polls in the state. PRI CORR NAV SNS RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

