UK could hit Russians with travel bans and asset freezes -Truss

New powers to sanction individuals linked to the Russian state in response to aggression towards Ukraine will include the ability to freeze their assets and deny them entry to Britain, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:06 IST
New powers to sanction individuals linked to the Russian state in response to aggression towards Ukraine will include the ability to freeze their assets and deny them entry to Britain, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday. Truss said she would not detail now who Britain planned to target with the new measures.

"We will make sure that those who share responsibility for the Kremlin's aggressive and destabilising action will share in bearing a heavy cost," Truss told parliament. "Their assets in the UK will be frozen. No UK business or individual would be able to transact with them. And should they seek to enter the UK, they would be turned back." (Reporting William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

