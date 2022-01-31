Prohibitory order clamped to prevent disruption in power supply in Pondy

District Collector E Vallavan clamped a prohibitory order under section 144 Cr.P.C. on Monday to prevent disruption in power supply in Puducherry as a result of the strike announced by power staff from February 1.

Engineers and Employees Association of Department of Electricity had given notice of indefinite strike from Tuesday to protest the ''move of the government to privatise the distribution of power supply''.

Vallavan in his said that there was apprehension of disruption of regular supply of electricity and also damage to properties of the Department of Electricity in view of the proposed strike by the power staff.

He said electricity is an essential service and critical services like hospitals and water supply depend on power supply. Any indefinite disruption in supply of electricity would cause disturbance to public tranquility and danger to the life, health and safety. Hence the prohibitory order has been clamped to prohibit any activity that would adversely affect power supply.

He said that employees should perform their regular duties and ensure maintenance of regular power supply. There should be no obstruction in operation, maintenance and functioning of the department. Any gathering in the form of strikes, protests, agitations at the locations of the department would be considered `unlawful assembly and legal action under section 188 of IPC and other relevant provisions of law would be initiated against violators`, the Collector said.

Emergent nature of the case and circumstances do not permit serving of any notice to concerned in time and hence the order is issued ex parte under section 144 Cr.P.C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)