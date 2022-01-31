Two German police officers fatally shot, suspects arrested
Two German police officers were fatally shot early Monday morning during a routine traffic stop, police in southwestern Germany said. Two men were later arrested in connection with the killings, police said. Both suspects are German citizens, Spiegel magazine reported, adding that one of the suspects was a trader of hunted game animals.
Two men were later arrested in connection with the killings, police said. One the suspects, a 38-year-old man, will be presented to court in the southwestern city of Kaiserslautern, police in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate said in a statement, adding that the man had not given any information on the matter.
Police detained another 32-year-old man and were investigating his involvement in the crime, they added. Both suspects are German citizens, Spiegel magazine reported, adding that one of the suspects was a trader of hunted game animals.
