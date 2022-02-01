Gehlot meets representatives of various social organisations for pre-budget consultation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that active and equal participation of all sections of society is a necessary prerequisite for the development of the state. He said social organisations and members of civil societies work at the grassroots level and play an important role in making the benefits of government schemes reach the needy and their suggestions are very useful in ensuring a sensitive, transparent and accountable governance.

In a pre-budget dialogue with representatives of various social organisations, civil society and consumer forums on Monday evening, Gehlot said his government is taking suggestions from all sections of the society in a bid to table an all-inclusive budget in the state assembly.

"Based on their suggestions, we will bring such a budget which will give impetus to the overall development of the state," an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying during the meeting.

Gehlot said social organisations have continuously provided useful feedback on basic issues like drinking water, education, health, housing, food security, employment, nutrition, transparency, waste management, road safety, drug de-addiction, protection of consumer interests and gender and social equality. "Based on these suggestions, the government is formulating plans and policies for the welfare of the poor and needy and taking decisions in the public interest," he said.

Gehlot said during the UPA government, a rights-based era began to promote social security in the country and laws like the Right to Information, Right to Education, Food Security and MGNREGA were enacted. The meeting was attended by among others Education Minister BD Kalla, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and Principal Secretary Finance Akhil Arora.

