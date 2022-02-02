Woman arrested for travelling to Oman on fake visa

A 41-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly travelling to Oman on a fake visa, police said on Wednesday. The agent who provided her the fake visa has also been nabbed, they said. The woman has been identified as Noori Ibrahim, a resident of Tamil Nadu, the police said, adding that the agent, Ibraheem Keethadth (44), is a resident of Bengaluru, they said. On January 5, a complaint was received from Sanjay Kumar Rao, co-immigration officer, Indira Gandhi International Airport, alleging that a female passenger, who had been deported from Muscat, had arrived at the Delhi airport. Since Ibrahim travelled to Oman on a fake visa illegally, a case was registered and the investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said. Ibrahim revealed that she procured the fake visa from Keethadth after paying him Rs 50,000. The agent provided her the fake visa at Bengaluru airport, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Tyagi said. After conducting several raids, a police team tracked Keethadth's location and arrested him from Bengaluru, the DCP said. The agent disclosed that the fake visa was given to him by another women agent named Tabassum. Keethadth also disclosed Tabassum's address in Bengaluru, but she was not found there, police said. Tabbasum later joined the investigation and revealed the name of another agent. Efforts are being made to nab the absconding agent, police added.

