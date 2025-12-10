Diplomacy in Action: Anwar Ibrahim Mediates Regional Tensions

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is taking proactive steps to mediate tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. On Tuesday, he reached out to both nations' prime ministers, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue amid their ongoing conflict.

In a subsequent statement, Anwar highlighted the leaders' openness to negotiations, expressing hopes that continued dialogue would prevent misunderstandings that could exacerbate the situation.

Though no definitive resolution has been achieved, Anwar's diplomatic efforts underscore Malaysia's commitment to regional stability and peace.

