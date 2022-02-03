After TN case, NHRC directs chairperson of FSSAI to ensure food safety at hotels, restaurants

NHRC has directed the chairperson of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure compliance of food safety norms at hotels and restaurants in wake of the death of a 10-year-old girl after consuming food at a restaurant in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

According to proceedings related to the Tamil Nadu case, the complainant, an advocate in the Supreme Court, had drawn attention of the commission towards an incident in September 2021, wherein a 10-year-old girl had died and more than 30 people were admitted in the Aarani Government Hospital, Thiruvannamalai district after consuming food served at the restaurant.

All the family members developed stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhea following which, they went to a nearby clinic for outpatient consultation. But on medication their condition did not improve.

So, they got admitted to a nearby private hospital, while the girl was referred to a government hospital. However, she was declared as ''brought dead'' by the hospital and her body was sent for post-mortem, as per the proceedings, a copy of which is available on the NHRC website.

Food safety officials, Thiruvannamalai district received information that nearly 33 people, including a woman doctor, had been affected by food poisoning in Arani Municipality after consuming food at the eatery.

They inspected the restaurant and lifted samples of raw food material for chemical analysis, it said.

Meanwhile, as soon as the patient died, the police recovered the CCTV footage and the revenue divisional officer of Arani sealed the eatery.

Designated officer, Thiruvannamalai district also suspended the license of food business operators, it added.

According to the chemical analysis report, the water used for cooking by the restaurant and the chilly chicken it served were found to be ''unsafe,'' as per the proceedings.

''In these circumstances, chairperson, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, New Delhi is directed to ensure the implementation of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and related rules and regulations in hotels and other places of India,'' the NHRC said.

''SP Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu is also directed to expedite the investigation in case crime no. 980/2021 and take all necessary action as per law. With these directions the instant case stands closed,'' the NHRC said.

The commission has considered all the material paced on record. Police have registered the case and investigation is to continue. The Madras High Court has already directed payment of compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the mother of the deceased child, it added.

