JSCI to interview candidates for Inspector-General of Intelligence post

In December, JSCI chairperson Jerome Maake announced that two of the shortlisted candidates, Adv Mahlodi Sam Muofhe and Dr Nakampe Michael Masiapato, had officially withdrawn from the process for various reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:14 IST
JSCI to interview candidates for Inspector-General of Intelligence post
The approved candidate is then appointed by the President of the Republic as the Inspector-General of Intelligence in terms of section 7(1) of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act 40 of 1994 (the Act). Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) will next week interview the 10 shortlisted candidates for the position of the Inspector-General of Intelligence.

In a statement, the Committee said the interviews would be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.



A nomination takes place after an interview process and when the committee has submitted the nominated candidate to the National Assembly for approval by a resolution supported by at least two thirds of its Members.

The approved candidate is then appointed by the President of the Republic as the Inspector-General of Intelligence in terms of section 7(1) of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act 40 of 1994 (the Act).

Following the following candidates will be interviewed:

1. Rev Frank Chikane

2. Dr Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe

3. Ms Nomsa Evelyn Dlamini

4. Mr Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel

5. Brigadier General Phumzile Fongoqa

6. Adv Jayashree Govender

7. Mr Smanga Phillip Jele

8. Ms Faith Mosa Makhobotloane

9. Mr Mampogoane Petrus Nchabaleng

10. Dr Nyelisani Clarence Tshitereke

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

