Left Menu

Pakistan says it has killed 20 insurgents in three days of clashes

Twenty militants and nine soldiers were killed in recent days during insurgent attacks on two military bases in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province and the military's response, the military said on Saturday. The attacks, the biggest in recent years by ethnic Baloch insurgents, began on Wednesday night.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:55 IST
Pakistan says it has killed 20 insurgents in three days of clashes

Twenty militants and nine soldiers were killed in recent days during insurgent attacks on two military bases in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province and the military's response, the military said on Saturday.

The attacks, the biggest in recent years by ethnic Baloch insurgents, began on Wednesday night. “A total of 20 militants were killed during Panjgur and Nauski operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today,” said a statement by military’s media wing.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which had earlier claimed the attack, also issued a statement on Saturday night saying “all targets successfully achieved.” It said 16 fighters sacrificed themselves in the attacks, a phrasing that indicated but did not say clearly that they had died. Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, demanding a separate state and saying the central government unfairly exploits Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources.

Last week, the army said insurgents killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a post near the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, the heaviest death toll for the army in the Balochistan insurgency in years. (Additional reporting by Saud Mehsud in Dera Ismail Khan Writing by Raza Hassan Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
2
Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

 United States
3
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022