Delhi Police organises rangoli, lullaby and deshbhakti song writing contest

To celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75 years of Independence, the Police Family Welfare Society (PFWS) and the Delhi Police, in collaboration with Ministry of Culture, organised a 'Rangoli making, lullaby and deshbhakti song writing competition' for police personnel and their families, officials said on Saturday.

More than 15,000 entries were received for the events. To confer awards on the winners, a prize distribution ceremony was organised on Saturday at Central Park, Connaught Place, an official statement said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was the chief guest at the function. Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, was the special guest. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, president of PFWS Anu Asthana, senior police officers and members of the PFWS were also present, it said.

According to the statement, Lekhi appreciated the talent and performance of the Delhi Police staff and their families.

Asthana praised the continuous efforts of the PFWS in providing relentless support to Delhi Police families in all walks of life, it said.

Winners were awarded certificates and cash prizes for all categories of the three events, the statement added.

