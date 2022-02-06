Left Menu

Delhi Police organises rangoli, lullaby and deshbhakti song writing contest

To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 75 years of Independence, the Police Family Welfare Society PFWS and the Delhi Police, in collaboration with Ministry of Culture, organised a Rangoli making, lullaby and deshbhakti song writing competition for police personnel and their families, officials said on Saturday.More than 15,000 entries were received for the events. Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, was the special guest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 00:28 IST
Delhi Police organises rangoli, lullaby and deshbhakti song writing contest
  • Country:
  • India

To celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75 years of Independence, the Police Family Welfare Society (PFWS) and the Delhi Police, in collaboration with Ministry of Culture, organised a 'Rangoli making, lullaby and deshbhakti song writing competition' for police personnel and their families, officials said on Saturday.

More than 15,000 entries were received for the events. To confer awards on the winners, a prize distribution ceremony was organised on Saturday at Central Park, Connaught Place, an official statement said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was the chief guest at the function. Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, was the special guest. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, president of PFWS Anu Asthana, senior police officers and members of the PFWS were also present, it said.

According to the statement, Lekhi appreciated the talent and performance of the Delhi Police staff and their families.

Asthana praised the continuous efforts of the PFWS in providing relentless support to Delhi Police families in all walks of life, it said.

Winners were awarded certificates and cash prizes for all categories of the three events, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
2
Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

 United States
3
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022