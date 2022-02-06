Left Menu

Three Pak narcotic smugglers shot dead along IB in JK’s Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 08:32 IST
Three Pakistani narcotic smugglers were gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, a senior official said.

Thirty-six packets of heroin were recovered from them.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu told PTI that the movement of the smugglers was picked up by the border guards around 2.30 am.

The Pakistani narcotic smugglers were killed in the subsequent firing and 36 packets of drugs, suspected to be containing heroin, were recovered from the scene.

The search operation in the area was in progress when last reports came in, the officer said.

