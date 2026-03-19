Jammu & Kashmir: Embracing Tradition for a Brighter Future

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed optimism about the union territory's potential to transform into a vibrant center of culture and advancement.

In a speech at Navreh celebrations, he stressed that the region's promising future heavily relies on its youth, urging them to harness the wisdom of their ancestors and work relentlessly toward progress.

Sinha also highlighted the spiritual significance of Navratri, celebrating it as a journey of inner transformation, and encouraged the younger generation to deepen their connection with the area's rich traditions and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)