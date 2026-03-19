Jammu & Kashmir: Embracing Tradition for a Brighter Future
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the potential of the region to become a vibrant cultural hub. Speaking at Navreh celebrations, he emphasized the role of youth in this transformation, encouraging them to draw strength from tradition. The event also underscored the spiritual significance of Navratri.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed optimism about the union territory's potential to transform into a vibrant center of culture and advancement.
In a speech at Navreh celebrations, he stressed that the region's promising future heavily relies on its youth, urging them to harness the wisdom of their ancestors and work relentlessly toward progress.
Sinha also highlighted the spiritual significance of Navratri, celebrating it as a journey of inner transformation, and encouraged the younger generation to deepen their connection with the area's rich traditions and heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Jammu
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- Manoj Sinha
- Navreh
- youth
- tradition
- culture
- development
- Navratri
- spiritual
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