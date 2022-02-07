Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 14 lakh seized in Mizoram; 3 held

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-02-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 23:33 IST
Heroin worth Rs 14 lakh seized in Mizoram; 3 held
Mizoram excise and narcotics department on Monday seized 503 grams of heroin valued at Rs 14 lakh from two places of the state and arrested three persons, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the department officials and Assam Rifles personnel launched an operation in Bulfekzawl area in Champhai district near Myanmar border. They seized 492 grams of heroin from a peddler and arrested him, the official said.

He said that 11 grams of the same drug was seized from two persons at Rangvamual locality on the outskirts of Aizawl and arrested them.

The three were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

