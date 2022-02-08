Hindu outfit stages protest against Hyundai for its tweet on Kashmir

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Tuesday staged a protest against Hyundai seeking an unconditional apology for allegedly taking an 'anti-India' stance that 'Kashmir should get independence'.

The members of the right-wing group led by its spokesperson Mohan Gowda staged a demonstration against the South Korean automobile major.

Later, in a statement, Gowda claimed that Hyundai in Pakistan had shared an offensive tweet on their official Twitter handle on February 5, which read: ''Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand by them in their struggle for Kashmir's independence''.

''We strongly condemn Hyundai's role. Kashmir is an integral part of India and we will never give it to Pakistan,'' Gowda said in his statement.

He added that so far, thousands of Indian military personnel and officers have been killed in the defence of Jammu and Kashmir.

''Not only that, in order to establish Islamic rule in Kashmir, Pakistan has displaced 4.5 lakh Kashmiri Hindus at the hands of terrorists and extremist Muslims. That region has been made Hinduless,'' he stated.

The Ministry of External Affairs has summoned the South Korean ambassador over the 'unacceptable' social media post by Hyundai Pakistan and conveyed to him that there could be no compromise on the matter as it concerned the country's territorial integrity.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar this morning and the Korean side regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post.

