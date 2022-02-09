Left Menu

Syria shoots down Israeli missiles around Damascus -state TV

Syrian air defences on Wednesday shot down a number of "Israeli aggression's missiles" around Damascus, the capital, state TV said. State television also reported earlier that Syrian air defences confronted "hostile targets" over Damascus. There was no immediate information on damages or casualties. Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 05:27 IST
Syria shoots down Israeli missiles around Damascus -state TV

Syrian air defences on Wednesday shot down a number of "Israeli aggression's missiles" around Damascus, the capital, state TV said.

State television also reported earlier that Syrian air defences confronted "hostile targets" over Damascus. There was no immediate information on damages or casualties.

Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday, the Israeli military said. They warnings sounded at about the same time as the reports from Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022