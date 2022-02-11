Left Menu

People from Maharashtra no longer need negative COVID RT-PCR report to enter Karnataka

People arriving from Maharashtra will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report to enter Karnataka, said a letter from the state health department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-02-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 23:00 IST
People from Maharashtra no longer need negative COVID RT-PCR report to enter Karnataka
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People arriving from Maharashtra will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report to enter Karnataka, said a letter from the state health department. However, people would still need to produce their vaccination certificates showing their 'fully vaccinated' status.

"In view of current COVID-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from the state of Maharashtra (Airways, Railways, Road Transport and personal vehicle). However, the production of two dose/full dose vaccination certificate shall be continued with strict enforcement. The above-revised surveillance measures are notified herewith to be complied for arrivals from Maharashtra until further orders," reads the letter from the health department. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

As per the health bulletin issued by the department, the positivity rate for the day currently stands at 3.47 per cent. A total of 1,14,302 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases of the disease in the state have gone up to 39,21,095.

During the last 24 hours, 11,377 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 38,36,915. 41 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus stands at 39,575.

There are currently 44,571 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

