Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine crisis by phone - reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:17 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine crisis in a telephone call that lasted one hour and 40 minutes on Saturday, Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov gave no further details.
Putin received Macron in the Kremlin earlier this week in the first summit Putin has held with a Western leader since the Kremlin began massing troops near Ukraine last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Putin
- Macron
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Emmanuel Macron
- Western
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- French
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
About 300 people riot outside police station in southwestern Japan: Reports
Sanctions on Russia only part of Western response in case of invasion, U.S. envoy says
Kevin Costner to star in and direct Western 'Horizon'
Western Coalfields supplies 18.9MT coal to Mahagenco: govt
No casualities, injuries reported in Gandhidham-Puri Express train fire, says Western Railway