Punjab polls: Farmer union leader among 2 arrested for attack on BJP candidate in Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:45 IST
A farmer union leader was among the two people arrested on Monday in connection with the attack on BJP candidate from Ludhiana's Gill constituency Sucha Ram Ladhar, police said.

Ladhar was injured and hospitalised after his car was attacked Sunday evening. The 63-year-old retired IAS officer was returning from a village in his constituency after campaigning when the attack took place.

The Ludhiana Police registered a case against Jagwinder Singh Raju, circle head of the Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan), Luvjit Singh and 20 others in connection with the attack.

Both Raju and Luvjit Singh have been arrested.

The case has been registered at Sadar police station under various sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), based on Ladhar's complaint.

Ladhar was addressing a meeting in the house of one of his supporters in village Kheri late last evening. All of a sudden, the accused turned up there and tried to disturb the meeting, according to his complaint to the police.

He also alleged that the accused made casteist remarks against him.

After the meeting when Ladhar left the village in his car, the accused intercepted his vehicle and started raising slogans.

''They vandalized my car with sticks and bricks. They attacked me with an intention to kill. However, my able driver drove away and saved me,'' he said in the complaint.

The city police have further strengthened the security cover of Ladhar and provided him with a pilot vehicle and five gunmen.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers from the area sat on a dharna in front of the Sadar police station till Monday evening and demanded the release of the arrested persons. The dharna was lifted after assurance from the Police that the matter was under investigation.

