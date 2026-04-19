Embracing Water Security: Andhra Pradesh's Jaladhara-Jalaharati Initiative

In an ambitious move to bolster water conservation across Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called the Jaladhara–Jalaharati programme a challenge requiring strong implementation. The CM has instructed officials to prioritize the repair of canals and tanks during heavy rains to avert waterlogging.

Naidu underscored the importance of the programme for water conservation throughout the state, advocating for a robust focus on filling tanks during the rainy season. Annamayya district Collector Nishant Kumar has been appointed as the nodal officer to drive these efforts, with aspirations for the district to serve as a water conservation model.

Furthermore, authorities in West Godavari district are tasked with drain repairs to boost groundwater levels and alleviate electricity demands. The CM also prompted the assessment of the programme's impact and increased public participation in the initiative, which aims to fortify water security before the summer.