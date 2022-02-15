Two former Minneapolis police officers to testify in own defense about George Floyd arrest
Two former Minneapolis police officers, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, told a U.S. judge on Monday they planned to testify in their own defense against federal charges that they violated George Floyd's civil rights during a deadly 2020 arrest.
