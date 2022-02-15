Left Menu

London marine insurers add Russian, Ukrainian waters to high risk list - circular

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:49 IST
London’s marine insurance market on Tuesday added the Ukrainian and Russian waters around the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to its list of areas deemed high risk, a circular showed.

Their guidance is watched closely and influences underwriters’ considerations over insurance premiums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

