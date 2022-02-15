London marine insurers add Russian, Ukrainian waters to high risk list - circular
15-02-2022
London’s marine insurance market on Tuesday added the Ukrainian and Russian waters around the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to its list of areas deemed high risk, a circular showed.
Their guidance is watched closely and influences underwriters’ considerations over insurance premiums.
