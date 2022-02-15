Egypt signs agreement with IITFC worth 1.5 bln

Egypt signed an agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation worth $1.5 billion to fund and support importing petroleum and supply commodities, the corporation's Chief Executive Officer Hani Sonbol told Asharq TV on Tuesday.

Sonbol added that the funding will be divided between $800 million for petroleum commodities and $700 million for supply commodities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)