By Sahil Pandey Mauritius will seek to strengthen the role of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), enhance its institutional capabilities and give its Secretariat greater powers when it assumes the organisation's presidency next year, Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the IORA Council of Ministers meeting in New Delhi, Ramful said the Indian Ocean's growing strategic and economic importance amid the evolving geopolitical situation makes it imperative for member countries to work together and give the organisation a stronger voice globally. "There is a need for the IORA to play a more active role given the geopolitical situation where the Indian Ocean is becoming increasingly important in terms of its strategic importance, economic importance, as well as maritime connectivity," he said.

Ramful said Mauritius would seek a fresh assessment of the institution and ensure that its Secretariat has the necessary tools to play a more prominent role in the future. The Minister congratulated India on hosting the Council of Ministers meeting and commended the leadership of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India is currently chairing IORA, with Mauritius set to assume the presidency next year. Regarding his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mauritius Foreign Minister described the interaction as "very cordial" and said he briefed the Prime Minister about the upcoming visit of the Mauritius President to India in January for the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

He said the Mauritius President would lead a large delegation, including around 10-12 Members of Parliament. Referring to his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Minister said the two sides reviewed their enhanced bilateral relationship and discussed the progress of projects under the USD 660 million economic package comprising loans and grants.

"All the projects are at an advanced stage," he said, adding that they also discussed some pending projects. Highlighting growing Indian investments in Mauritius, he said companies from India are engaging with the island nation in areas such as port development and renewable energy.

He also referred to the India-America Connect submarine cable project, saying Mauritius had requested the establishment of a landing station in the country during the Mauritius Prime Minister's earlier visit to India. "We've just signed the commercial agreement," he said, underlining the progress in digital connectivity cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister said India and Mauritius were also expanding cooperation in security, maritime security, trade and economic sectors. The IORA Council of Ministers meeting brings together member countries and dialogue partners to discuss cooperation and priorities in the Indian Ocean region, including maritime security, connectivity and economic development.

Within this framework, the bloc's 23 member states comprise India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Alongside them, its 12 dialogue partners include China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States. (ANI)