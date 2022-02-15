Left Menu

Palestinian reported killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

The shooting came at a time of rising violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, and some 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the two areas. The Palestinians seek both areas as parts of a future independent state.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-02-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 23:21 IST
Palestinian reported killed by Israeli fire in West Bank
  • Country:
  • Israel

A Palestinian man on Tuesday was killed by Israeli gunfire in a flashpoint village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the shooting took place during clashes in Nebi Saleh, a village where residents have held numerous demonstrations over the years against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement on what they say is their land.

The Israeli military said it had opened fire after dozens of Palestinians approached an army post and threw rocks at troops there. The shooting came at a time of rising violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, and some 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the two areas. The Palestinians seek both areas as parts of a future independent state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022