Ukraine defence minister sees stable security situation

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the latest threat assessments did not contain "anything unexpected" and were consistent with earlier views. Reznikov said he would participate in a "virtual meeting" of all NATO defense ministers set for Thursday.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-02-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 12:20 IST
Oleksii Reznikov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the latest threat assessments did not contain "anything unexpected" and were consistent with earlier views. In a televised statement he said Ukrainian armed forces were keeping up a nationwide military drill, one of which would be attended by the military attaché of Belarus.

Ukraine's neighbor has assured Kyiv there is no military threat from its territory. Reznikov said he would participate in a "virtual meeting" of all NATO defense ministers set for Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

