Ukraine defence minister sees stable security situation
Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the latest threat assessments did not contain "anything unexpected" and were consistent with earlier views. Reznikov said he would participate in a "virtual meeting" of all NATO defense ministers set for Thursday.
Ukraine's neighbor has assured Kyiv there is no military threat from its territory. Reznikov said he would participate in a "virtual meeting" of all NATO defense ministers set for Thursday.
