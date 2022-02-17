Left Menu

UK to sign 25-mln-stg security deal with Australia

Britain is set to announce a 25-million-pound security deal with Australia to support security and resilience in the Indo-Pacific, the UK government said in a statement on Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to Australian PM Scott Morrison in a video call Wednesday evening to agree to new bilateral cooperation, the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 04:01 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to Australian PM Scott Morrison in a video call Wednesday evening to agree to new bilateral cooperation, the statement said. Johnson will discuss defence and security issues, including the current situation in Ukraine, as well as trade and technology collaboration with Morrison, it said.

Additionally, the leaders are expected to underline their personal commitment to the AUKUS partnership, including the collective endeavour with the United States to provide the Royal Australian Navy with a conventional-armed nuclear-powered submarine capability, the Britain government said. "The UK and Australia are working together to enhance regional security in the Indo-Pacific, drive innovation in science and green technology and boost opportunities for our businesses and citizens," Johnson said in the statement.

