Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra Thursday advocated proper synergy among security forces for countering emerging security challenges.

Mishra suggested methods for strengthening the police force when the Director General of Police (DGP) Satish Golcha called on the Governor at Raj Bhawan here. The governor also emphasised the efficacy of command and control and proper integration of the available workforce.

Mishra advised the DGP for keeping good equation with Army units and individuals and advocated synergy among the security forces for promoting good police work. The governor and the DGP discussed the law and order situation and the training and morale of the police personnel in the state.

Mishra maintained that the police have to be empathetic, prompt, and determined and they must demonstrate fairness, helpful attitude, and support for the weak and vulnerable.

“Police must win the trust of the local people by transparency, discipline, honesty, and accountability,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)