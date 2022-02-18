Left Menu

Ecuador legislature approves rules for abortion in cases of rape

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 00:04 IST
Ecuador's National Assembly on Thursday approved regulation to allow women and girls access to abortions in cases of rape, amid widespread debate about the issue in the mostly conservative country.

The vote comes after the Constitutional Court gave the green light for abortion in cases of rape last April and ordered legislators to speedily regulate the procedure. Women will be able to abort pregnancies arising from rape until 12 weeks gestation, though indigenous women and those living in rural areas will have until 18 weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

