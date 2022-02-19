Left Menu

Man held in Rajasthan for spying for Pakistan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 00:25 IST
A man was arrested in Ajmer for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Mohammad Yunus, was allegedly passing on classified information about Nasirabad cantonment of the Army to his Pakistan-based handlers through WhatsApp chat and calls, they said.

Yunus was working at the parking lot of a government hospital in Kishangarh.

According to police, the accused was on the radar of intelligence agencies. After joint interrogation at Jaipur, he was arrested under the Official Secrets Act.

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

