Man held in Rajasthan for spying for Pakistan
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 00:25 IST
A man was arrested in Ajmer for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Friday.
The accused, Mohammad Yunus, was allegedly passing on classified information about Nasirabad cantonment of the Army to his Pakistan-based handlers through WhatsApp chat and calls, they said.
Yunus was working at the parking lot of a government hospital in Kishangarh.
According to police, the accused was on the radar of intelligence agencies. After joint interrogation at Jaipur, he was arrested under the Official Secrets Act.
