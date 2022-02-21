Left Menu

Assam Police expedites process to freeze illegal assets of drug kingpin

In a first in the state, the Assam Police moved authorities concerned to freeze the illegally acquired assets of a drug kingpin in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, informed Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director general of police on Monday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:16 IST
Assam police with druglord Baba Hazarika and his truck driver. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a first in the state, the Assam Police moved authorities concerned to freeze the illegally acquired assets of a drug kingpin in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, informed Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director general of police on Monday. According to the reports, the Assam Police moved authorities concerned to freeze druglord Baba Hazarika's illegal properties based at the Bokajan area in Karbi Anglong district. Speaking to ANI, the Assam DGP said, "In a first, probably in the country, we moved the competent authority to freeze the illegally acquired assets of druglord Baba Hazarika of Karbi Anglong. The competent authority concurred. This was done after a financial investigation carried out by Karbi Anglong district police." The DGP further added, "The precedence is set and a new frontier has been opened in our fight against the menace of drugs."

According to the DGP, the Karbi Anglong district police apprehended Baba Hazarika from the area under Khatkhati police station near Bokajan on January 12 this year and seized 795 grams of heroin from a tipper truck. Mahanta also informed about the recovery of some wildlife parts from his residence. The truck driver had also been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

