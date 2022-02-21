Putin to deliver video address to nation on Monday - state TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a video address to the nation on television on Monday evening, the Rossiya-24 state television channel said.

It did not say exactly when it would happen, but that it would be soon.

Putin said earlier that Russia would decide whether or not to recognise the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine later on Monday.

