EU warns Moscow against recognising breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:29 IST
The European Union on Monday warned Moscow against recognising the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine, pledging a strong reaction should Russia choose to do so.

"We are ready to react with a strong united front in case he should decide to do so," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels.

