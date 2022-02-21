EU warns Moscow against recognising breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine
The European Union on Monday warned Moscow against recognising the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine, pledging a strong reaction should Russia choose to do so.
"We are ready to react with a strong united front in case he should decide to do so," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels.
