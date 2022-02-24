Russia's Putin authorises military operations in Donbass - domestic media
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 08:41 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorised troops to carry out a special military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine, Russian news agencies said on Thursday.
They quoted Putin as saying Russia could not tolerate what he called the threats from Ukraine and warning against foreign interference.
