SC refuses to entertain plea of WB BJP leaders seeking deployment of central forces in civic polls

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea of BJP leaders against the Calcutta High Court directing the State Election Commissioner to examine the ground situation in each of the 108 West Bengal municipalities going to polls on February 27 and take a decision on deployment of central paramilitary forces. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant told senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for BJP leaders Mousumi Roy and Pratap Banerjee, "Sorry.

We are not inclined to entertain this petition". Patwalia said that wide-scale violence and irregularities were reported during previous phases of municipal elections and deployment of central forces will help in ensuring free and fair elections. He said the high court had erred in asking the State Election Commissioner to examine the ground situation and take a call on the deployment of central forces.

